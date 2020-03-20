The Weeknd Returns With New Album 'After Hours'

The R&B/Pop singer is partnering with Postmates to help health workers and fund coronavirus research.

(AllHipHop News) Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye currently has the #1 song and #1 album on the US iTunes charts. The latter accomplishment came after the release of his After Hours album overnight.

After Hours is also trending at #1 on Twitter in America. The project is The Weeknd's fourth studio LP following 2013's Kiss Land, 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness, and 2016's Starboy.

At the moment, "Blinding Lights" is the most popular track off After Hours. It sits atop the iTunes chart and maintains a Top 5 position on Spotify's Top 200 U.S. chart. On Wednesday, After Hours broke Apple Music's all-time pre-add record with almost 1 million album pre-adds prior to its release.

Plus, The Weeknd teamed with Postmates for The Receipt blog series which highlights the singer's order history. As a special edition of The Receipt, Postmates will donate funds to the United Nations Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of health workers and accelerate research/development of vaccines and therapeutics.