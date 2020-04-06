The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Album Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

PartyNextDoor and Joyner Lucas land in the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) After Hours is once again the most popular album in America. The Weeknd's fourth studio LP held onto the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart after debuting at #1 last week.

This week After Hours brought in another 138,000 equivalent album units. With the 444,000 first-week units, the XO Records/Republic Records project now has a total of 582,000 units sold.

The Weeknd offered merchandise bundles as well as concert ticket packages for his next tour. Those album extras, along with three deluxe bonus tracks, bolstered the official sales for After Hours in week two.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, three former Number Ones moved down the rankings. Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake slipped to #3 (84,000 units), Lil Baby’s My Turn dropped to #6 (53,000 units), and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial fell to #9 (40,000 units)

PartyNextDoor earned his second Top 10 album with PartyMobile opening at #8 with 50,000 equivalent album units. Joyner Lucas earned his first Top 10 album with ADHD landing at #10 with 39,000 units.