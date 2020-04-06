AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Album Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

PartyNextDoor and Joyner Lucas land in the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) After Hours is once again the most popular album in America. The Weeknd's fourth studio LP held onto the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart after debuting at #1 last week.

This week After Hours brought in another 138,000 equivalent album units. With the 444,000 first-week units, the XO Records/Republic Records project now has a total of 582,000 units sold.

The Weeknd offered merchandise bundles as well as concert ticket packages for his next tour. Those album extras, along with three deluxe bonus tracks, bolstered the official sales for After Hours in week two.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, three former Number Ones moved down the rankings. Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake slipped to #3 (84,000 units), Lil Baby’s My Turn dropped to #6 (53,000 units), and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial fell to #9 (40,000 units)

PartyNextDoor earned his second Top 10 album with PartyMobile opening at #8 with 50,000 equivalent album units. Joyner Lucas earned his first Top 10 album with ADHD landing at #10 with 39,000 units.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion's Label 1501 Certified Asks Courts To Force Rapper To Renegotiate

Megan Thee Stallion's record label wants to force the rap star back to the negotiating table.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Yunggetem

EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Producer Jahlil Beats Building Affordable Housing In Pennsylvania

Jahlil Beats is working to change the lives of thousands of people in his hometown of Chester, PA by building hundreds of affordable housing units.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

prediksisgponline

Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics & DJ D-Nice Help Combat Corovirus With Club Quarantine Hoodie

The Hollywood icon and the Instagram superstar are donating to the CDC Foundation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

NBA Youngboy Freaks Out On Kodak Black Over "Snitch" Allegation

NBA Youngboy claps back at Kodak Black on IG live, with Yaya Mayweather by his side after a wild stabbing incident.

Fatima Barrie

by

mrmario100

Joe Budden Chats With Former Rival Drake On Instagram Live

Champagne Papi makes Mouse a promise related to his next album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bow Wow Rants About Being Lonely & Horny During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

"I'm losing my mind 😝 I'm lonely alone AND HORNY 😂."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z , Meek Mill to Donate 100,000 Masks To Prisons

Meek Mill and Jay-Z are helping out prisoners with a massive donation of masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fatima Barrie

Young Thug Says He Has Lost $5 Million Due To Pandemic

Young Thug is taking care of his parents during the quarantine and thinks he might spend $2 million on their care so far.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Debowalker65

2 Chainz Challenges Meek Mill To A "Hits Versus Hits" Instagram Battle

Would you like to see ATL versus Philly on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Details On Yaya Mayweather Bloody Assault Of NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mother

Yaya Mayweather allegedly stabbed the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child in both of her arms

Fatima Barrie

by

prediksisgponline