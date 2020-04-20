AllHipHop
The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Holds On To No. 1 For A Fourth Consecutive Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tory Lanez scores his fifth straight Top 5 project.

(AllHipHop News) Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye has spent an entire month atop the Billboard 200 chart. The R&B/Pop singer's After Hours studio LP earned the #1 spot once again this week.

With an additional 75,000 units, After Hours held off Tory Lanez's The New Toronto 3. The fellow Canadian's latest commercial mixtape launched with 64,000 units to open at #2, giving Lanez his fifth Top 5 entry.

The Weeknd became the first act to score four consecutive weeks at #1 since Drake pulled off the accomplishment with Scorpion in 2018. Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial has spent a total of four non-consecutive weeks at the apex. 

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial remained at #7 on the latest Billboard 200 rankings. Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake (#3), Lil Baby’s My Turn (#4), Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (#6), and Rod Wave’s Pray 4 Love (#9) currently hold Top 10 positions as well.

