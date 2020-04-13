AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Holds Onto No. 1 For A Third Straight Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The singer-songwriter pulls into a tie with Roddy Ricch for the year.

(AllHipHop News) Even an unexpected, highly publicized songwriter-centered dispute involving Usher's hit "Climax" could not stop The Weeknd's reign atop the Billboard 200. His After Hours album remained at #1 for a third straight week.

After Hours brought in another 90,000 units in its third week of release. The Weeknd has now tied Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial) for the most weeks at #1 in 2020. Ricch's effort has spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.

Two weeks ago, After Hours debuted at #1 with a career-best 444,000 album-equivalent units and a record-breaking 220.7 million streams. It then prevailed on the Billboard 200 chart a week later with an additional 138,000 units.

Billboard reports After Hours is benefiting from sales of merchandise/album bundles. The strategy of selling music projects along with special products has become a common practice in the industry over the last several years.

The Weeknd, Illangelo, Metro Boomin, Max Martin, Holter, and others provided production for After Hours. A deluxe edition of the LP, with beats by DaHeala, was also added to DSPs following the release of the original version.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

moose489

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Cardi B Responds To Critic Accusing Her Of Lying About $1 Million Fashion Nova Giveaway

The 27-year-old entertainer offers an explanation for why the winners have not gone public.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tory Lanez Addresses Low Sales Projections For 'The New Toronto 3'

The "Do the Most" performer has something to say about the possible numbers for his new project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Diddy Names Drake As Part Of His Official Top 5 Rappers List

Puffy danced with celebs online in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Russell Simmons Launching New Podcast "Lifestyles Of Hip Hop Yogi"

Russell Simmons is turning his love for yoga into two new businesses.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

moose489

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Held Him At Gunpoint And Now He's Scared For His Life

Blac Chyna admits she pointed an unloaded gun at Rob Kardashian, but she thinks he's making a big deal out of nothing.

Fatima Barrie

by

Thetruthliesabove

Tory Lanez Breaks Streaming Record On TikTok

Tory Lanez broke a new record on the popular TikTok app.

Fatima Barrie

by

Noname

Soulja Boy’s Manager Miami Mike Thanks Hospital After Surviving COVID-19

Miami Mike opens up about being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Fatima Barrie