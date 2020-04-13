The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Holds Onto No. 1 For A Third Straight Week

The singer-songwriter pulls into a tie with Roddy Ricch for the year.

(AllHipHop News) Even an unexpected, highly publicized songwriter-centered dispute involving Usher's hit "Climax" could not stop The Weeknd's reign atop the Billboard 200. His After Hours album remained at #1 for a third straight week.

After Hours brought in another 90,000 units in its third week of release. The Weeknd has now tied Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial) for the most weeks at #1 in 2020. Ricch's effort has spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.

Two weeks ago, After Hours debuted at #1 with a career-best 444,000 album-equivalent units and a record-breaking 220.7 million streams. It then prevailed on the Billboard 200 chart a week later with an additional 138,000 units.

Billboard reports After Hours is benefiting from sales of merchandise/album bundles. The strategy of selling music projects along with special products has become a common practice in the industry over the last several years.

The Weeknd, Illangelo, Metro Boomin, Max Martin, Holter, and others provided production for After Hours. A deluxe edition of the LP, with beats by DaHeala, was also added to DSPs following the release of the original version.