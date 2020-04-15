The Weeknd's 'After Hours' & Tory Lanez's 'The New Toronto 3' Compete In Tight Race For No. 1

Lil Uzi Vert is not far behind in the chase for the pole position.

(AllHipHop News) Two of Canada's biggest music acts are currently competing for the #1 spot on the next album chart. The Weeknd's After Hours and Tory Lanez's The New Toronto 3 are projected to pull in around the same total sales for the week.

HitsDailyDouble reports that both After Hours and The New Toronto 3 are on pace to collect 60,000-70,000 units. Plus, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake is right behind those leading numbers with an estimated 60,000-65,000 units.

A chart victory for either Tory Lanez or The Weeknd would be a major accomplishment for that particular artist. Lanez would earn the first Number One album of his career, or The Weeknd would score a fourth consecutive week at #1.

Chixtape 5 is currently Lanez's highest-charting project. That studio LP debuted at #2 in November 2019 with 83,000 first-week units. The Weeknd has four Number Ones including After Hours which has led the Billboard 200 chart for the last three weeks.

If Lil Uzi Vert manages to jump ahead of The Weeknd and Tory Lanez, Eternal Atake will spend its third non-consecutive week in the #1 slot. The Philadelphia native's Luv Is Rage 2 album held onto No. 1 for one week in 2017.