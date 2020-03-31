AllHipHop
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Dethrones Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” For No. 1 On The Hot 100

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The ‘After Hours’ track is the official theme song for WWE’s Wrestlemania 36.

(AllHipHop News) After 11 consecutive weeks, Roddy Ricch no longer controls the #1 position on the Hot 100 chart. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” took over the top spot from Ricch’s “The Box.”

Additionally, The Weeknd saw all 14 tracks from his No. 1 album, After Hours, make it onto the Hot 100 this week. His former No. 1 single "Heartless" jumped from #16 to #4 on the latest Billboard rankings. The Canadian singer now has five career Number Ones.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye has charted a total of 14 songs on the Hot 100 in 2020. He has the third-most entries this year behind Lil Uzi Vert (34) and Lil Baby (19). “Blinding Lights” is also #1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Roddy Ricch's "The Box” slipped to #2 on the latest Hot 100. However, Ricch’s smash hit remains at #1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart for the 13th week. Post Malone’s “Circles” (#5) and Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake (#6) remained in the Hot 100’s Top 10.

