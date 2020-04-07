The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Remains At No. 1 On The Hot 100 For A Second Week

Will Abel be able to hold off Aubrey for the top spot?

(AllHipHop News) Last week, The Weeknd ended Roddy Ricch's 11-chart winning streak atop the Hot 100. The Canadian singer-songwriter's "Blinding Lights" remained at #1 for the second straight week.

The Weeknd also has the top-charting album in the country right now. After Hours controls the pole position on the Billboard 200 for two tallies in a row. That LP brought in another 138,000 units in week two.

"The Box" holds onto the #2 spot on the Hot 100. Post Malone's "Circles" jumps back up to #4. Future & Drake's "Life Is Good" (#5), Doja Cat's "Say So" (#7), and Justin Bieber & Quavo's "Intentions" (#8) live in the Top 10 region too.

"Blinding Lights" is facing tough competition for the leader of next week's Hot 100 chart from Drake's new single "Toosie Slide." The Toronto rapper's dance challenge-inspired track is already #1 on both Spotify and Apple Music's daily U.S. streaming charts.