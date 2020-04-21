The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Retakes No. 1 By Dethroning Drake's "Toosie Slide"

Doja Cat makes it into the Top 5 region for the first time.

(AllHipHop News) Last week, Drake's "Toosie Slide" debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 chart by pushing The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" down to #2. This week, The Weeknd reclaimed the top spot from Drake.

"Blinding Lights" is back at #1 for a third nonconsecutive week. The After Hours single is now tied with 2015's "Can't Feel My Face" for Weeknd's second-longest run atop the rankings. "The Hills" reigned for six weeks in 2015.

Drake's "Toosie Slide" dip to #2 on the Hot 100 came as the popular track on TikTok remained at #1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 37.2 million second-week streams. Additionally, "Toosie Slide" went up 38% in radio impressions.

Roddy Ricch's former long-running Number One "The Box" remained at #3 on the latest Hot 100. Doja Cat's "Say So" jumped three positions to #5, giving the rapper/singer the first Top 5 entry of her career.