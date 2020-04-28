AllHipHop
The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Tops Hot 100 For A Fourth Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's new collab breaks into the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) "Blinding Lights" is the #1 song in America once again. The Weeknd's smash After Hours single has led the Hot 100 chart four times, nonconsecutively. He held off Drake's former Number One record "Toosie Slide" (#2) for a second week.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch, off the Blame It on Baby album, debuted in the Top 10 at #9. Ricch also sits at #3 with "The Box" which previously led the rankings for 11 weeks.

Besides having the most popular tune in the country, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye is promoting his involvement with the Seth MacFarlane-created series American Dad! Fans of the TBS animated program will get to see the Canadian singer on May 4. 

According to reports, The Weeknd will premiere an original song on the 5/4 show. Tesfaye is also credited as a co-writer for the episode titled "A Starboy Is Born." American Dad! airs Mondays at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT.

