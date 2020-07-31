AllHipHop
The Weeknd's Deal With TikTok Could Raise Millions For Prison Reform

AllHipHop Staff

The R&B singer has teamed up with TikTok to livestream a concert to raise money for the Equal Justice Initiative.

(AllHipHop News) R&B superstar The Weeknd is taking over social media app TikTok next week for an interactive livestream concert.

The Weeknd Experience will feature the singer as a digital avatar, belting out hits from his latest album, After Hours, in an augmented-reality gig created especially for the platform.

The unique show, scheduled to take place on August 7th, will mark TikTok's first such concert and will feature 3D graphics and picture-in-picture video.

Viewers will also be encouraged to support the campaign to fight racial inequality by donating to the Equal Justice Initiative during the broadcast, with TikTok bosses agreeing to match funds "up to a generous amount".

In addition, there will be exclusive The Weeknd Experience merchandise made available for purchase from August 6th-10th, with proceeds benefiting the EJI.

The concert will premiere exclusively on the @tiktok account from 8:30 pm after which there will be a number of repeat airings. 

