The Weeknd Talks Apologizing To Usher For Suggesting The Singer Stole His Sound

The "Wicked Games" performer keeps things cordial in a new cover story.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this year, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye found himself in the hot seat with a lot of R & B fans for comments he made about Usher Raymond. The Canadian vocalist appeared to suggest that Usher copied the musical style of his 2011 mixtape.

“House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes," said The Weeknd. “I heard ‘Climax,’ that [2012] Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f*ck, that’s a Weeknd song.' It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing."

That statement sparked negative reactions from some Usher fans. "Climax'' co-creators Ariel Rechtshaid and Elijah Blake pushed back on the narrative that House of Balloons inspired the Looking 4 Myself track. Even Usher subliminally responded by taking part in the #ClimaxChallenge.

Abel once again addressed the rumored feud with Usher Raymond. According to the After Hours album creator, there is no bad blood between the two Grammy-winning artists.

“I hit him up to apologize and tell him that it was misconstrued. He’s one of the reasons why I make music. Definitely. No, no, I have nothing bad to say about Usher. The sweetest, most down-to-earth guy ever," The Weeknd told Esquire about the Diamond-selling legend.