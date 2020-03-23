AllHipHop
The Weeknd To Compete For Biggest Sales Week Of His Career With 'After Hours' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The R&B superstar should easily earn his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

(AllHipHop News) Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye continues to excel as a commercial recording artist. His debut studio LP, Kiss Land, landed at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 95,000 units in 2013. 

Two years later, Beauty Behind the Madness collected 412,000 in its initial week of release to give Abel his first Number One. 2016's Starboy also opened at #1 with 348,000 units.

The 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart as well. The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy amassed 169,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

According to HitsDailyDouble's projections, The Weeknd's fourth LP could possibly break his personal first-week sales record. After Hours is forecasted to move more than 400,000 first-week units after dropping on March 20. The project pulled in 100 million global streams on day one.

"Blinding Lights" is currently the #1 song on Spotify's daily U.S. chart (2 million streams). Plus, The Weeknd occupies 9 of the Top 10 tracks on that Spotify tally and controls 8 of the Top 10 spots on Apple Music's Top 100: USA rankings.

