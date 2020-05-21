There Could Be A Legit Reason As To Why Bryshere Gray Allegedly Trashed Condo!

"Empire" actor Bryshere Gray is accused of tearing up his condo and doing almost $30,000 in damage!

(AllHipHop Rumors) What in the “Lucious Lyon” is going on with Bryshere?

Well according to Charlie Mac, actor Bryshere Gray (Yazz the Great) has been diagnosed with ADHD — causing him to uncontrollably act out in ways that might appear disruptive and reckless.

His mental health disorder was made public by his manager after his former landlord sued him for over 30K in damages and released embarrassing images of his condo.

Gray, also known as "Hakeem Lyon" from the hit Fox series "Empire," left his condo covered in dog feces, along with garbage bags and clutter on the floor.

There was also full plates of breakfast left behind in one of the bathrooms.

Gray had been renting the apartment during his time in Windy City while filming "Empire," with a lease that ended in August 2019. But upon leaving, he did not address the variety of concerns that landlord brought up, presumably extending beyond what his security deposit could cover.

Outside of the dog doody, which according to the landlord has caused significant damage to the property’s hardwood floors, the animal urinated all over the place.

Gray was known to jump out of windows, clog up the toilets with condoms and smoke weed in the place. His lease specified that there should be no smoking.

First out the Limo Charlie Mac explained that this seemingly manic behavior is “unfortunately [the] a result of” his ADHD.

According to multiple health journals, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health disorder that can cause above-normal levels of hyperactive and impulsive behaviors.

People with ADHD may also have trouble focusing their attention on a single task or sitting still for long periods of time. Both adults and children can have ADHD.

This is also not to be confused with the mental health disorder, schizophrenia, that his TV brother André Lyon suffered throughout the various seasons of Lee Daniels' hit show.

The Philadelphia legend says that people should not let this color their image of Gray saying: "He's a great person and it will be taken care of. It will be handled."

Charlie Mac also stated: "There is money inside of his security deposit that should rectify whatever issues the landlord has. [It's] sad that the landlord has chosen this way to handle this but we will do what is needed to make sure it is taken care of."