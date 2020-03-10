AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Think B.I.G.! Local Library Dedicates Section In Honor Of Biggie Smalls

AllHipHop Staff

The Clinton Hill branch of the Brooklyn Public Library just announced some "BIG" news.

(AllHipHop News) Despite what everyone thinks, The Notorious B.I.G. was not from Bedstuy.

He might have rocked there… did a few things there… But the legendary rapper, that many believe is the greatest rapper to ever live, was from Clinton Hills.

So, it makes perfect sense for his community library to dedicate an entire section in its annals to him.

Sanctioned by the Brooklyn Public Library two days before the 23rd anniversary of his March 9th death, a new collection of Hip-Hop themed books and resources will be housed in its Clinton Hill Branch on Washington Ave.

“There’s many young people, and young adults, who love hip hop — but not a lot of them have read a book on hip-hop,” stated Brooklyn native LeRoy McCarthy, who worked to have this literary marker achieved. “This will encourage them to pick up a book on that, and maybe pick up some other subject in the library instead of playing video games.”

The collection will range in topics: Hip-Hop music, biographies, fashion, graffiti and local history.

McCarthy continues, “Hip-Hop was born here, but I don’t believe that New York has honored Hip-Hop like other cities have honored their indigenous music.”

McCarthy has been working to preserve B.I.G.’s legacy for a minute. He also worked to have Biggie’s (whose real name is Christopher Wallace) block— St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street — named after him last year.

There are a few other spots named after the Bad Boy rapper. B.I.G.’s name appears over the Crispus Attucks Playground on Fulton Street too.

Christopher Wallace aka Biggie Smalls aka The Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot in 1997 at the age of 24.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tyson Had A "Good Time" Knocking Out Rapper Eminem

This is not the first time we saw a rapper want to fight Mike Tyson in a video, Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince also got lumped up in his 1989 song, "I think I can beat Mike Tyson"

AllHipHop Staff

Pras Sent To Jail Over Back Child Support

Pras Michel is sitting in jail because he could not pay a rather large child support bill.

AllHipHop Staff

Coachella Organizers Reportedly Plan To Postpone Festival Due To Coronavirus

COVID-19 is affecting concerts around the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

JT From City Girls Celebrates Freedom From Prison

JT from the City Girls has finally been released from a halfway house, but she's not out of the clutches of the Feds just yet.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy

Pop Smoke's Brother Flips Enraged Over Open Casket Photo

Pop Smoke's brother snapped on a fan who took an open casket photo of the late rapper and posted it online.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Attorney Explains The Rapper's Early Prison Release

The internet-troll-turned-government-witness should be home before the end of the summer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

YourDaddyboy

British Rapper Dave Exonerated In Racist Complaints Over Brit Awards

Dave is cleared after a controversial performance last month at the Brit Awards.

AllHipHop Staff

GUTS! Korean Rapper Jay Park Scuffled With UFC's Brian Ortega

It is dangerous to be a translator/ rapper for the UFC. You will find yourself fighting a mixed martial artists!

AllHipHop Staff

Bow Wow Vows To Never Drink 50 Cent's Liquor Again After Stage Fall

Bow Wow has sworn off 50 Cent's Branson cognac after he got smashed and fell through a hole on the stage the middle of a song.

AllHipHop Staff