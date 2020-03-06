AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Thousands Of Fans Pay Final Tribute To Pop Smoke

AllHipHop Staff

Family members, friends, and fans turned out to pay their final respects to late rapper pop smoke, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles last month.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Pop Smoke was laid to rest today in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York today (March 5th).

Thousands of fans lined the streets, as a white horse-drawn carriage carried the rapper's body through the streets of the borough.

A fleet of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini owned by 50 Cent, joined Pop Smoke's mother and other family members in the procession.

The funeral procession headed to Green-Wood Cemetery, which will be Pop Smoke's final resting place.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down inside of an Airbnb rental during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills last month.

Investigators believe at least four men invaded the house on February 19th, and shot the rap star in the torso, fatally wounding him.

The police are still searching for a motive.

As of press time no one has been charged for Pop Smoke's murder.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pleasure P Arrested For Food Fight In Checkers Drive-Thru

Pleasure P got into an argument with a worker at Checkers and ended up in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

Feds Planning To Charge R. Kelly With Molesting Another Victim

The charges just keep piling up on R. Kelly, who appeared in court today to plead not guilty to a new charge claiming he molested a 14-year-old.

AllHipHop Staff

Ol' Dirty Bastard's Widow Thanks Fans For Support With New Tracks

Rhino kicks 2020 off with the release of Ol' Dirty Bastard's 'Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version' with brand new versions and re-masters of his biggest songs.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Guy Beaten By DaBaby In Miami Refuses To Cooperate; Charges Tossed

A key witness who claimed DaBaby beat him up decided not to cooperate with the cops, resulting in a huge win for the Charlotte rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Southcidal3

Meek Mill Denies Liking A Post About Nicki Minaj's Husband Getting Arrested

Kenneth Petty reportedly ordered to wear an ankle monitor and barred from leaving Cali.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Wants Post Malone On Pop Smoke's First Studio Album

50 Cent is using his vast connections to make sure Pop Smoke's first album comes out hot.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Prince Responds To Being Named In Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label

"Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

G Herbo Releases Music Videos For "Gangbangin" &"Feelings"

Check out the Midwesterner's latest visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Starrymma

Chamillionaire Invests In Young Houston Woman's New Sauce Business

“I invested in Sienna Sauce because I back startups that have domain expertise, resiliency, and a roadmap that I believe could potentially lead to success.” - Chamillionaire

Kershaw St. Jawnson