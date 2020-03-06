Thousands Of Fans Pay Final Tribute To Pop Smoke

Family members, friends, and fans turned out to pay their final respects to late rapper pop smoke, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles last month.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Pop Smoke was laid to rest today in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York today (March 5th).

Thousands of fans lined the streets, as a white horse-drawn carriage carried the rapper's body through the streets of the borough.

A fleet of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini owned by 50 Cent, joined Pop Smoke's mother and other family members in the procession.

The funeral procession headed to Green-Wood Cemetery, which will be Pop Smoke's final resting place.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down inside of an Airbnb rental during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills last month.

Investigators believe at least four men invaded the house on February 19th, and shot the rap star in the torso, fatally wounding him.

The police are still searching for a motive.

As of press time no one has been charged for Pop Smoke's murder.