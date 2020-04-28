Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To "Faceoff" On Instagram Live

Music by two of the greatest groups in Hip Hop history will be presented this week.

(AllHipHop News) "This Is Not A Battle. This Is A Celebration Between Homies of Over 50 yrs Combined Dropping Slap!!!" wrote DJ Paul on Instagram. The Three 6 Mafia member was referring to the upcoming "Faceoff" against Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Krayzie Bone also posted about the Instagram Live showdown set to take place on April 30. The Cleveland representative added on his own IG page, "Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition Collab merch available."

Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: The Faceoff follows Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series. Those two legendary super-producers curated Instagram Live battles such as Hit-Boy versus Boi-1da, Scott Storch versus Mannie Fresh, and Teddy Riley versus Babyface.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's catalog includes several Top 20 hits like "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," "1st of tha Month," and "Tha Crossroads." Throughout their career, Memphis-based rappers Three 6 Mafia released platinum-certified records like "Stay Fly," "Poppin' My Collar," and "Lolli Lolli (Pop That Body)."