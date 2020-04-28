AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To "Faceoff" On Instagram Live

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Music by two of the greatest groups in Hip Hop history will be presented this week.

(AllHipHop News) "This Is Not A Battle. This Is A Celebration Between Homies of Over 50 yrs Combined Dropping Slap!!!" wrote DJ Paul on Instagram. The Three 6 Mafia member was referring to the upcoming "Faceoff" against Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Krayzie Bone also posted about the Instagram Live showdown set to take place on April 30. The Cleveland representative added on his own IG page, "Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition Collab merch available."

Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: The Faceoff follows Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series. Those two legendary super-producers curated Instagram Live battles such as Hit-Boy versus Boi-1da, Scott Storch versus Mannie Fresh, and Teddy Riley versus Babyface.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's catalog includes several Top 20 hits like "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," "1st of tha Month," and "Tha Crossroads." Throughout their career, Memphis-based rappers Three 6 Mafia released platinum-certified records like "Stay Fly," "Poppin' My Collar," and "Lolli Lolli (Pop That Body)." 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

Artistcrafter1738

Diddy Confirms He's Trying To Talk Dr. Dre Into A Battle

Bad Boy founder Diddy has confirmed he's in talks for what could be an epic battle against Death Row/Aftermath founder, Dr. Dre.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean & Ludacris Help Raise Over $300,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Children, families, and workers will benefit from the philanthropic event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Kodak Black Calls For Meeting With Donald Trump To Discuss A "Brilliant Idea"

The incarcerated rapper wants to connect with the POTUS and Nas.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Offset Enlists Young Thug, Rich The Kid And Saint Jhn To Help Food Bank

As politicians, athletes, and entertainers of all kinds take to streaming services to raise money for those impacted by the vicious respiratory disease COVID-19, some of your favorite rappers have stepped up to the plate to support in a plethora of amazing ways.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Erykah Badu Doesn't Want The Smoke With Lauryn Hill

A battle between Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu will never happen, and here's why.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Julybaby54$

Scarface Gives Update After Beating COVID-19: "Our Lives Don't Mean S##t To Them"

Scarface opens up about his health condition and how he’s recovering from COVID-19.

Fatima Barrie

by

Catch-22

T.I. Says Its "Premature" To Open Non-Essential Businesses

Rap star T.I. believes its just too soon to go back to life as normal as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the state of Georgie, the U.S., and the world.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi Must Be Happy As Feds Refuse To Release His Kidnapper From Jail

Harv Ellison wanted out of jail but the federal government is not having it...and there are real reasons why.

Kershaw St. Jawnson