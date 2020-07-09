AllHipHop
Three Adults, 2 Kids Arrested In Connection To Pop Smoke's Murder

AllHipHop Staff

The police have announced 5 suspects have been rounded up in connection to Pop Smoke's murder.

(AllHipHop News) Five people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke.

The 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot and killed at a rented Hollywood Hills home on February 19.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was only 20-years-old when he was gunned down in what police initially claimed was a targeted, gang-related hit.

Earlier today (July 9th), Los Angeles cops executed multiple search warrants and rounded up five people allegedly connected to the murder.

So far, three adults and two juveniles were charged for their roles in the deadly shooting.

The news of the arrests comes on the heels of the release Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

