AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Three Minneapolis Cops Also Charged In Murder Of George Floyd

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has held a press conference to reveal three more cops have been charged in George Floyd's death.

(AllHipHop News) The cries of the public have been heard and the police officers who involved in the death of rapper George Floyd are on their way to jail.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a press conference to announce that all four police officers connected in the death of George Floyd will be charged.

Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck during the altercation that ended his life, will be charged with second-degree murder.

The three other officers on-site during his killing have been charged with aiding and abetting. The city is in the process of bringing them all in as of publishing.

According to Ellison, the shift to bring each officer in was not connected to the hundreds of protests across the country or the fact that Floyd’s memorial would occur on Thursday.

The AG firmly stated, “I did not allow public pressure to impact our decision-making process.”

“I was prepared to withstand whatever calls came. We made these decisions based on the facts that we gathered since this matter occurred and made the charges based on the law that we think is applied," Keith Ellison said.

The new second-degree murder charge says Chauvin killed Floyd "without intent to effect the death of any person while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense ... namely assault in the third degree," according to an amended complaint.

Officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped restrain Floyd, and Tou Thao, who stood by and kept watch, were not charged at first. Now, Lane, 37, Kueng, 26, and Thao, 34, will be culpable through their active conduct.

When asked if he understands why people believe that even with the charge and arrests, that nothing might happen. Ellison, a Black man, got it.

Ellison also said, “Let me be honest. Our country has under-prosecuted these matters in Minnesota and across the country … so I think that trust is from historically not holding people who are public guardians accountable for their behavior in situations where they should have. That I think is the origin of the trust problem.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

KTLA Reporter Apologizes To Cardi B For Misrepresenting Her Comments About Protesting

Doug Kolk acknowledged his mistake on the air and on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ahamedovi

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Eboni K. Williams, and more signed the message.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Game's Publishing Seized; eOne Gets Subpoenaed Over $7.1 Million Judgment

Game's royalties are now being diverted to the woman who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star.

Nolan Strong

by

ChromeRadioLive

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

Noname

Common, John Legend Demand Police Departments Be Defunded

Rap star Common and R&B singer John Legend are among the celebrities supporting a petition to defund the police to use the money for health care and other services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

gurleen kaur

The Weeknd Calls Out Record Labels Demands Donation To The Cause

Canadian singer The Weeknd has already pledged a total of $500,000 to help activists in the United States and he's calling out record labels for being silent.

AllHipHop Staff

Listen To Big Sean's Powerful Speech About Black Oppression

Big Sean pledges to support to Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

Killer Mike Reacts To White People Learning About Anti-Racism From Jane Elliott Videos

The Run The Jewels emcee encouraged America and the world to discover how to deal with implicit racial bias.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ahamedovi

Bhad Bhabie Supports Black Lives Matter From Rehab

Bhad Bhabie is only seventeen, and she's taking the extraordinary step to clean up, by going to rehab.

AllHipHop Staff

SZA Frustrated After Being Mistaken As A Riot Causing Looter

SZA took to social media to describe two racially-motivated incidents over the weekend which left her jarred.

AllHipHop Staff