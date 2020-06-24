AllHipHop
Three White Bigots Indicted For Ahmaud Arbery's Murder

Kershaw St. Jawnson

It may have taken some time, but the three white guys accused of coming down Ahmaud Arbery are finally being brought to justice.

(AllHipHop News) The three Georgia men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February have been indicted by a grand jury for his death.

Almost half a year later, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. are not only locked behind bars but are officially charged for what appears to be a race-related hate crime.

All three men are white and at least one is directly connected to law enforcement, which helped to organize a systemic ruse to throw people off of their crime.

The father and son put forth a narrative that Ahmaud Arbery matched the description of a burglar who had been prowling the neighborhood and in their capacity as some sort of “neighborhood” watch basically took care of it for the community.

The other man, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., originally came forth as a helpful hero —providing the video that showed that the McMichaels hunted Arbery down in the streets like an animal.

It was later determined that he was a part of the insidious plan to frame Arbery’s death as self-defense.

D.A. Joyette Holmes from Cobb County shared with the press the indictments.

Here are the official charges:

1 count of malice murder

4 counts felony murder

2 counts aggravated assault

1 count false imprisonment

1 count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment

Today marks four months and one day since Arbery was murder.

Though it has taken a while to get to this point, with the social climate in the country (specifically in Georgia) as it is, perhaps the #JusticeforAhmaud will actually come to pass.

