Tidal Formally Announces Jay Electronica's Album "A Written Testimony"
Kershaw St. Jawnson
(AllHipHop News) For years, rap disciples have been praying to whoever is on the Hip-Hop's Mt. Olympus and begged for music from Jay Electronica to fall fresh like manna from the sky.
But it has never come.
After about a decade of praying and wishing, the rap gods have finally answered with a favorable response. The reply came through the holy church of Instagram, and Roc Nation's Lenny S blessed us all with a word!
Lenny S took to The Gram on Tuesday posting a flick of Elect, Law Parker, Young Guru and JAY-Z in the lab, clearly cooking up some music.
Then Tidal dropped the bomb on the world on Wednesday.
In a post on Twitter, the streaming service announced that finally, the world will receive a project from Jay Electronica and some fans will have an opportunity to come to a series of private listening parties to hear the new album.
“It’s time. We're giving @JayElectronica fans an exclusive first listen of his album 'A Written Testimony' with 3 intimate events in NY, LA, & New Orleans.” Tidal posted.
A Written Testimony promises to enlighten and entertain. Jay has been hinting that it was coming for at a least a month when he took to Twitter and dropped several scripted messages.
No matter what… we are ready. Now let the church say “Amen!”