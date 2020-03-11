AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tidal Formally Announces Jay Electronica's Album "A Written Testimony"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Fans have been wanting new music from Jay Electronica and now they will be blessed with something new.

(AllHipHop News) For years, rap disciples have been praying to whoever is on the Hip-Hop's Mt. Olympus and begged for music from Jay Electronica to fall fresh like manna from the sky.

But it has never come.

After about a decade of praying and wishing, the rap gods have finally answered with a favorable response. The reply came through the holy church of Instagram, and Roc Nation's Lenny S blessed us all with a word!

Lenny S took to The Gram on Tuesday posting a flick of Elect, Law Parker, Young Guru and JAY-Z in the lab, clearly cooking up some music.

Then Tidal dropped the bomb on the world on Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, the streaming service announced that finally, the world will receive a project from Jay Electronica and some fans will have an opportunity to come to a series of private listening parties to hear the new album.

“It’s time. We're giving @JayElectronica fans an exclusive first listen of his album 'A Written Testimony' with 3 intimate events in NY, LA, & New Orleans.” Tidal posted.

A Written Testimony promises to enlighten and entertain. Jay has been hinting that it was coming for at a least a month when he took to Twitter and dropped several scripted messages.

No matter what… we are ready. Now let the church say “Amen!”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke's Brother Flips Enraged Over Open Casket Photo

Pop Smoke's brother snapped on a fan who took an open casket photo of the late rapper and posted it online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy

Doja Cat Responds To Skin Lightening Accusations

"New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mike Tyson Had A "Good Time" Knocking Out Rapper Eminem

This is not the first time we saw a rapper want to fight Mike Tyson in a video, Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince also got lumped up in his 1989 song, "I think I can beat Mike Tyson"

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

KINGMufasa

Wendy Williams Cuts Live Audience Over Coronavirus Fears

Wendy Williams has decided to get rid of her audience for the sake of safety as the country deals with an outbreak of Covid-19 aka the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy

Jay Electronica Announces "Intimate" Listening Events For 'A Written Testimony' Album

Young Guru also seems to confirm that Jay-Z is heavily involved with the project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Mother Of Floyd Mayweather’s Children Found Dead In Car

The mother of Floyd Mayweather's three children was tragically found dead in her car at her home in Valencia, California.

Simone Grant

by

Nuff Cedd

Meek Mill Says Investigators Targeting His Private Jet

Meek's jet was searched again on Tuesday, March 10th at another unnamed location.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Meek Mill Suggests He's Being Targeted After His Jet Gets Searched For A Second Time

Previously, the Philly native claimed he was being racially profiled.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Biggie's Daughter Tyanna Blazing Her Own Path In Fashion

Biggie's daughter T'yanna Wallace chatted up AllHipHop at the debut of her clothing line Notoriuss.

AllHipHop Staff