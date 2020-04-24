AllHipHop
Tiffany Haddish Dodges Romance Questions About Common

AllHipHop Staff

Tiffany Hadidsh is keeping her lips shut.

(AllHipHop News) Tiffany Haddish is playing coy about her rumored romance with rapper and actor Common after the pair appeared in a new ad for dating app Bumble.

The actress shot down questions about her relationship with the Oscar winner during an interview on Wednesday's "Today" show after previously revealing she has been self-isolating with the rap star and joking she might be getting pregnant.

"That was an exclusive," she told comedian Cedric the Entertainer in another online chat. "And since we're on quarantine, I can't get my (birth control) shot, so let's see what happens!"

The "Girls Trip" star and Common have also come together to promote dating app Bumble, showcasing how the platform can help couples meet, despite social distancing.

"You look very beautiful," Common says in the video shared on Bumble's Instagram account on Wednesday.

"You looking very handsome yourself," Haddish replies.

Despite the flirty ad, Haddish told Today's Hoda Kotb she's not sharing her bed with anyone.

"Now it's just me in my bedroom and all of my clean clothes," Haddish said. "I've got a pile of clean clothes next to me so I feel like somebody's in the bed." 

