TikTok Denies Fat-Shaming Lizzo And Restores Her Bathing Suit Pics

TikTok admitted they removed Lizzo's posts, but not because of her weight.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop star Lizzo has had all of her swimwear videos restored on social media site TikTok after suggesting her posts had been removed due to her size.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker, who is known for flaunting her curvy figure, slyly shared her frustration about the deleted clips in a post uploaded to the app on Wednesday, in which she was shown having her hair styled while lip-syncing along to a track which repeatedly featured the words "I know."

She captioned the footage, "TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits but allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?"

She then addressed site officials directly, adding, "TikTok... we need to talk," concluding her post with a single angry-looking emoji.

It appears Lizzo's pointed complaint caught the attention of TikTok bosses, who have since reviewed her content and restored the footage.

A spokesperson for the company said they have been in touch with Lizzo's representatives, insisting her body type had nothing to do with her video removals.

Instead, they had flagged her clips for what they believed was the flashing of underwear, a violation of TikTok's community guidelines, but after revisiting the footage, officials realized Lizzo had actually been wearing a bathing suit, and allowed all of her previous body confidence posts to be restored.