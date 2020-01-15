AllHipHop
Timbaland Says God Has Him "Under Construction"

AllHipHop Staff
by

Congrats to super-producer Timbaland, who not only beat an addiction to painkillers, he's staying in really good shape.

(AllHipHop News) Timbaland has debuted a fit figure after overcoming his painkiller addiction.

The legendary hip-hop producer made a pledge to get in shape after becoming addicted to narcotic pain relief pills following a root canal dental procedure.

"It put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free," he tells Men's Health of how he felt while high on painkillers. "I'm like, traveling, doing shows, popping 'em, having fun, just being ignorant."

In addition to his struggle with addiction, Timbaland, real name Timothy Mosley, also owed millions of dollars in back taxes to officials at the Internal Revenue Service and was undergoing a difficult divorce, with the star admitting all of these issues led him to clean up his act.

"(Painkiller withdrawal was) one of the toughest things I've been through," the Give It to Me hitmaker explains.

Timbaland lost 130 pounds after getting clean, performing most of his cardio through boxing and jump rope, and the star insists getting in shape was nothing in comparison to the difficulties he faced becoming sober again.

"When you get beat up the way I got beat up mentally, this ain't hard," he declares. "God has me under construction, which I'm still under.

"I don't feel like I'm complete. I don't want to ever feel like I'm complete, 'cause my mind would probably get idle. God needed me to be clear so I could see what is needed, not what I want."

