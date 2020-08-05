Timbaland Teases A Sequel To Justin Timberlake's 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' Album

Would you like to see JT and Usher go head-to-head in a 'Verzuz' matchup?

(AllHipHop News) Justin Timberlake became an international Pop superstar as a member of the NSYNC boy band. However, JT did not make it to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart as a solo act until he hooked up with Timbaland for FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The Virginia-bred beat maker provided the bulk of the production for Timberlake's sophomore studio LP. The 2006 album included the hit "SexyBack" which peaked at #1. JT followed that single up with "My Love" featuring T.I., another Timbo-produced chart-topping smash.

According to Timbaland, a sequel to FutureSex/LoveSounds could be in the works. The four-time Grammy winner uploaded an old photo of himself with Justin Timberlake to his Instagram page. His caption read, "FUTURE SEXY LOVESOUNDS pt ✌🏾🤐🤐."

To add more intrigue to the situation, fellow superproducer Swizz Beatz jumped in Timbo's comment section to suggest they book a Verzuz event featuring Timberlake and another platinum-selling singer. Swizz wrote, "We need Justin vs Usher Tim 👀👀👀👀👀‼️‼️‼️."

An Usher/Justin Timberlake matchup would be one of the most high-profile Verzuz faceoffs to date. Previous participants in the live music series include Timbaland, Swizz, RZA, DJ Premier, Teddy Riley, Babyface, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Nelly, Ludacris, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Fabolous, Jadakiss, DMX, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake have created songs together since the musician/actor's first album, Justified, in 2002. They also connected for 2013's The 20/20 Experience, 2013's The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, and 2018's Man of the Woods.