AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Timbaland Teases A Sequel To Justin Timberlake's 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Would you like to see JT and Usher go head-to-head in a 'Verzuz' matchup?

(AllHipHop News) Justin Timberlake became an international Pop superstar as a member of the NSYNC boy band. However, JT did not make it to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart as a solo act until he hooked up with Timbaland for FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The Virginia-bred beat maker provided the bulk of the production for Timberlake's sophomore studio LP. The 2006 album included the hit "SexyBack" which peaked at #1. JT followed that single up with "My Love" featuring T.I., another Timbo-produced chart-topping smash.

According to Timbaland, a sequel to FutureSex/LoveSounds could be in the works. The four-time Grammy winner uploaded an old photo of himself with Justin Timberlake to his Instagram page. His caption read, "FUTURE SEXY LOVESOUNDS pt ✌🏾🤐🤐."

To add more intrigue to the situation, fellow superproducer Swizz Beatz jumped in Timbo's comment section to suggest they book a Verzuz event featuring Timberlake and another platinum-selling singer. Swizz wrote, "We need Justin vs Usher Tim 👀👀👀👀👀‼️‼️‼️."

An Usher/Justin Timberlake matchup would be one of the most high-profile Verzuz faceoffs to date. Previous participants in the live music series include Timbaland, Swizz, RZA, DJ Premier, Teddy Riley, Babyface, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Nelly, Ludacris, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Fabolous, Jadakiss, DMX, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake have created songs together since the musician/actor's first album, Justified, in 2002. They also connected for 2013's The 20/20 Experience, 2013's The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, and 2018's Man of the Woods.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

42 Dugg Arrested In Michigan For Fleeing Police Officers

The "We Paid" rhymer is facing up to 5 years in prison, a $1,000 fine, and a 1-year suspension of his license.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

LL Cool J, Run-DMC & Salt-N-Pepa To Take Part In DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' Livestream

The star-studded event is being presented in association with Rock The Bells.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Twitter Permanently Suspends Talib Kweli For Repeated Rules Violations

The rapper/podcaster reacts to being canceled on the app by accusing Maya Moody of being a hypocrite.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

G Herbo & Audiomack Launch "Swervin’ Through Stress" Mental Health Program

The partnership with InnoPsych and NAMI will provide resources for Black youth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Roc Nation Establishes School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment At Long Island University

A Hope Scholarship program will provide debt-free education for 25% of enrolled students.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Queen Naija Admits She Was Ignorant For Comments About “Nappy Headed" Girls

The singer-songwriter drops a Teyana Taylor-directed music video for "Pack Lite."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz