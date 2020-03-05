Tinashe Talks Being Pitted Against Black R&B Singers Like Aaliyah & Beyoncé

While wearing a Janet Jackson t-shirt, the singer-songwriter reflects on dealing with having to measure up to legends in the eyes of some fans.

(AllHipHop News) At one point, it seemed as if Tinashe would be the next music megastar. Unfortunately, the Kentucky-born performer's career stalled which led to her parting ways with RCA Records.

Tinashe recently sat down with E!'s Just The Sip to talk about her journey in the music industry. According to the "2 On" hitmaker, she had to deal with constant comparisons to other entertainers.

"First, it was the superstars which was like, 'Whoa! An honor, but how are you guys gonna pit me against these people?'" said Tinashe "It would be, 'Tinashe, the new Aaliyah? Tinashe, the next Beyoncé!' I would be like, 'You guys are setting me up left and right. These people are icons.'"

She added, "It started off there, and then it was everyone. I literally could name six different people at one point that has been Tinashe versus Jhené [Aiko], Tinashe versus FKA twigs, Tinashe versus all the R & B girls. Literally any Black girl - Cassie. All the whisper singers, whatever that means."

This is not the first time Tinashe has discussed racial issues or being compared to other women in the music business. Back in 2017, the mixed-race artist complained that colorism was one of the reasons the Black community did not accept her.

Tinashe was also quoted saying, "There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a Black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.”

Following her departure from RCA, Tinashe signed a management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. The 27-year-old released her fourth studio album in November 2019. Songs for You spent one week on the Billboard 200 chart after peaking at #147.