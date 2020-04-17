Tiny Harris Refuses To Dwell On T.I.'s Virginity Controversy

Tiny is done stressing over the controversy her husband T.I. cause when he said he took his daughter to check his virginity.

The musician, real name Clifford Harris, made the comments on the "Ladies Like Us" podcast, explaining how important it is to him that his daughter Deyjah Harris waits for the right time before having sex.

"Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now, and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation (about sex), we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."

He added: "I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

T.I. was widely slammed for the remarks, and now Tameka has opened up about the effect the backlash had on her family during an interview with FoxNews.com.

"I won’t say too much but I think for T... he tried to stay off of social media as much as possible because of what everyone was saying," she explained. "And all those people didn’t know the full story. You just can’t give those people your energy because they don’t really know you. They don’t know enough about me to really take what they say to heart. It’s not their fault, but I’m not going to dwell on it. I’m not going to let it upset my day."

Tameka went on to insist that the only thing that mattered to both her and T.I. in the situation was how Deyjah, his daughter with ex Ms. Niko, was coping.

"That’s the only really important issue in this situation, not what everyone thinks or how they perceive it," she continued. "It doesn’t matter. It’s not your household and it’s not affecting your household. We just want to focus on our household and make sure she’s doing great."