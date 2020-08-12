Tiny Has Words For Trolls Criticizing Zonnique For Getting Pregnant

Tiny is speaking up in defense of her daughter Zonnique, who recently revealed her pregnancy.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper T.I's wife, Tameka 'Tiny' Harris, is standing up to those criticizing her daughter for getting pregnant out of wedlock.

Zonnique Pullins, 24, recently announced she's expecting a baby girl, but not everyone was celebrating the happy news.

Critics jumped on social media to point out the mom-to-be isn't married to her child's father, rapper Bandhunta Izzy.

Now her mom is fighting back, insisting she wasn't married when she fell pregnant with her first child and she "turned out fine".

"Zonnique is a very well-rounded woman," Tiny tells PageSix. "She’s not fast. She‘s not doing nothing no different than most women or her peers out there.

"I did not struggle. I was out there getting my money. I mean, I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life; she did not want for anything. Just because you get married doesn’t mean that you’re going to stay married."