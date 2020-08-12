AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tiny Has Words For Trolls Criticizing Zonnique For Getting Pregnant

AllHipHop Staff

Tiny is speaking up in defense of her daughter Zonnique, who recently revealed her pregnancy.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper T.I's wife, Tameka 'Tiny' Harris, is standing up to those criticizing her daughter for getting pregnant out of wedlock.

Zonnique Pullins, 24, recently announced she's expecting a baby girl, but not everyone was celebrating the happy news.

Critics jumped on social media to point out the mom-to-be isn't married to her child's father, rapper Bandhunta Izzy.

Now her mom is fighting back, insisting she wasn't married when she fell pregnant with her first child and she "turned out fine".

"Zonnique is a very well-rounded woman," Tiny tells PageSix. "She’s not fast. She‘s not doing nothing no different than most women or her peers out there.

"I did not struggle. I was out there getting my money. I mean, I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life; she did not want for anything. Just because you get married doesn’t mean that you’re going to stay married."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Shaylit_lit

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Call Out Critics Complaining That Cardi B's "Wap" Is Too Vulgar

All three women have something to say to people who have a problem with the song's lyrics.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God & Other Black Men Call On Joe Biden To Choose A Black Woman As His Running Mate

"Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Kanye West Claims Conspiracy Cost Him Wisconsin Ballot By 14 Seconds

Kanye West is taking his battle for the White House to court in Wisconsin, where he says a conspiracy has been hatched to keep him off the ballot.

AllHipHop Staff

Vic Mensa Releases "No More Teardrops" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

The Jay-Z-led record label's upcoming compilation will highlight social justice issues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gangster Who Shot Up Lil Wayne's Bus Gets 7 Years In Jail

The guy who shot up Lil Wayne's bus is finally heading to prison, but his lawyer's made some crazy allegations against Young Thug and Birdman!

AllHipHop Staff