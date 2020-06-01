Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz has gone viral over an inexplicable joke about the death of George Floyd.

(AllHipHop News) Tokyo Jetz is getting flamed up on the internet, and she kind of deserves it.

For some odd reason, the rising rapper thought it would be funny to mock the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police on May 25th.

Floyd's brutal murder was caught on tape as police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck almost 9 minutes, ultimately killing the man as he begged for his life.

As protests erupted around the country and cities burned, Tokyo Jetz was busy online, cracking jokes, one of which went way too far. A clip has gone viral featuring Tokyo Jetz wrestling with a friend on Instagram Live.

During the fake tussle, she blurts out "I’ma George Floyd your motherf##kin’ ass" as she playfully choked out the guy she was on live with.

The outrage against Tokyo Jetz was fast and swift.

The heat grew so intense, she deleted all of her Instagram posts and then gave a tearful apology to her 1.7 million fans.

"No excuse. It's not what it is at all. I'm not doing this video to ask for no type of sympathy. Because what I did was wrong as hell," Tokyo Jetz said crying.

"First and foremost, I want to just apologize to family to people out on the front line. To people actually stand up for us. I don't want nobody to take nothing that I'm saying as an excuse. Cuz that's not what this is at all. I don't want nobody to never think that I don't understand that I'm black as f##k. Like I'm nothing else, I don't want people to ever think that I don't that I don't understand that my son is black as hell. In any given moment It could be me. It can be him. Could be anybody around me, could have been still can be."

In her defense, Tokyo jetz seemed legitimately distraught over her irresponsible comments.

"I made a bad decision. I made a joke, of a situation thats serious as f##k. And I promise you anything that you can decide to say to me I've told myself 10 times worse."

