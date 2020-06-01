AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Mike Winslow

Tokyo Jetz has gone viral over an inexplicable joke about the death of George Floyd.

(AllHipHop News) Tokyo Jetz is getting flamed up on the internet, and she kind of deserves it.

For some odd reason, the rising rapper thought it would be funny to mock the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police on May 25th.

Floyd's brutal murder was caught on tape as police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck almost 9 minutes, ultimately killing the man as he begged for his life.

As protests erupted around the country and cities burned, Tokyo Jetz was busy online, cracking jokes, one of which went way too far. A clip has gone viral featuring Tokyo Jetz wrestling with a friend on Instagram Live.

During the fake tussle, she blurts out "I’ma George Floyd your motherf##kin’ ass" as she playfully choked out the guy she was on live with.

The outrage against Tokyo Jetz was fast and swift.

The heat grew so intense, she deleted all of her Instagram posts and then gave a tearful apology to her 1.7 million fans.

"No excuse. It's not what it is at all. I'm not doing this video to ask for no type of sympathy. Because what I did was wrong as hell," Tokyo Jetz said crying.

"First and foremost, I want to just apologize to family to people out on the front line. To people actually stand up for us. I don't want nobody to take nothing that I'm saying as an excuse. Cuz that's not what this is at all. I don't want nobody to never think that I don't understand that I'm black as f##k. Like I'm nothing else, I don't want people to ever think that I don't that I don't understand that my son is black as hell. In any given moment It could be me. It can be him. Could be anybody around me, could have been still can be."

In her defense, Tokyo jetz seemed legitimately distraught over her irresponsible comments.

"I made a bad decision. I made a joke, of a situation thats serious as f##k. And I promise you anything that you can decide to say to me I've told myself 10 times worse."

Take a look at her entire statement below: 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

Dr. Dre sat down with rap star Lil Wayne to discuss politics on the 6th episode of Young Money radio.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ponting_jack

Jay-Z Releases Statement On The Murder Of George Floyd & Prosecution Of His Killers

The Roc Nation boss is calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to indict all four cops involved in the case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Calls For Arrest Of All Officers Involved In George Floyd's Murder

"This grave injustice must be addressed immediately."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Rihanna Overwhelmed By George Floyd's Murder

RiRi vented on social media about the state of America and the outrageous death of George Floyd at the hands of some cops in Minneapolis.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Spike Lee Fears Donald Trump May End Up Killing People

Spike Lee believes Donald Trump's medical advice is going to lead to deaths of thousands of people.

AllHipHop Staff

Janelle Monae Feeds Tens Of Thousands Of People At Drive-Thru Event

Janelle Monae feeds over 10,000 people during her Wondalunch in California over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Kevin Hart On Looting & Rioting In Response To George Floyd's Murder: For Every Action, There's A Reaction

The A-lister mentions MLK, Malcolm X, and Nat Turner.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Justice For Mac Miller Will Be Delayed

A trio of suspects accused of being involved in a drug ring that delivered a fatal dose of fentanyl to Mac Miller will stand trial in 2021.

GrouchyGreg

J. Cole Spotted Amongst Protestors in North Carolina

J. Cole walked in solidarity this weekend joining protests in his hometown.

Maria Myraine

Quavo Is Looking To Discover The Next Big Superstar

Quavo is teaming up with Triller to launch a new competition called "Step Up To The Mic."

AllHipHop Staff