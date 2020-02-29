AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tom Steyer Parties With Rapper Juvenile At South Carolina Rally

Fatima Barrie

Tom Steyer shook things up at an HBCU in South Carolina.

(AllHipHop News) Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer brought the house down when he danced on stage alongside Juvenile who performed “Back That Azz Up” at a rally Friday night.

The rally took place at HBCU Allen University, located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Not only was Steyer dancing to the classic rap song, but his wife Kat Taylor and their daughter also joined in on the fun.

His campaign tweeted the video using the hashtag #BackThatVoteUp. Yolanda Adams and DJ Jazzy Jeff also made an appearance at the Columbia rally.

Tom Steyer was later interviewed by MSNBC where he spoke about the rally and his dancing which went viral. He referred to it as having a “good time.”

“I know that seems strange in American politics that someone could relax and have a good time, but that’s all that you’re seeing, and actually it was a lot of fun,” he said.

The rally came ahead of the South Carolina Democratic primary. Voting polls opened at 7 am on Saturday and will close at 7 pm.

According to the New York Times, Tom Steyer has spent millions of dollars in South Carolina in both television and radio ads.

He is currently in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders in South Carolina polls.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nu Jerzey Twork Beats Up URL Promoter Before Drake Backed Battle Rap Event

Friday night, Goonies member Nu Jerzey Twork allegedly confronted URL's Proving Grounds promoter Norbes for allegedly sliding into his baby mom's DM at the face-off for their GENESIS event backed by Drake.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Is 50 Cent The Newest CEO Of Def Jam?

Is 50 Cent following in the footsteps of Jay-Z or is he just trolling us again?

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Songwriters Claim Lizzo Threatened Them Over "Truth Hurts"

Do these text messages prove Lizzo stole a key part of "Truth Hurts" from a pair of brothers?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Jrosado11511

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Lecrae's new book "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Charlamagne Tha God Promotes Michael Bloomberg's "Black Agenda" On CNN

"I'm not one of the Black people that Mayor Bloomberg bought off."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Tyler Perry Hires His Own Expert To Investigate Prison "Suicide" Of Nephew

Tyler Perry is not fully convinced his nephew Gavin Porter hung himself in jail, so he's hired an expert to conduct an independent investigation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

EXCLUSIVE: RZA Invites Wu Brothers To Work On Season 2 Of "Wu-Tang" Hulu Series

As a writer, a producer, and director, The RZA's vision has crafted music videos, TV shows, movies and his hit streaming TV series, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Megan Thee Stallion Planning To Open An Assisted Living Center

Megan Thee Stallion said one of her dreams is to open an assisted living center to help elderly people get the proper care.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Lil Scrappy And Bambie Expecting New Baby

"Love & Hip Hop" stars Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi are expecting their second child together!

AllHipHop Staff