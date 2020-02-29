Tom Steyer shook things up at an HBCU in South Carolina.

(AllHipHop News) Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer brought the house down when he danced on stage alongside Juvenile who performed “Back That Azz Up” at a rally Friday night.

The rally took place at HBCU Allen University, located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Not only was Steyer dancing to the classic rap song, but his wife Kat Taylor and their daughter also joined in on the fun.

His campaign tweeted the video using the hashtag #BackThatVoteUp. Yolanda Adams and DJ Jazzy Jeff also made an appearance at the Columbia rally.

Tom Steyer was later interviewed by MSNBC where he spoke about the rally and his dancing which went viral. He referred to it as having a “good time.”

“I know that seems strange in American politics that someone could relax and have a good time, but that’s all that you’re seeing, and actually it was a lot of fun,” he said.

The rally came ahead of the South Carolina Democratic primary. Voting polls opened at 7 am on Saturday and will close at 7 pm.

According to the New York Times, Tom Steyer has spent millions of dollars in South Carolina in both television and radio ads.

He is currently in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders in South Carolina polls.