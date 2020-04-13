Toni Braxton Aims To Marry Birdman This Year, Damn The Pandemic

Toni Braxton says she will be married to Birdman this year, even though a global shutdown is taking place because of the coronavirus.

The singer and rap mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams became engaged in 2018 after dating for two years, and now Toni has made it clear she's ready to jump back into marriage.

"We have been going back and forth on wedding dates," the 54-year-old Un-Break My Heart star told the "Rick & Sasha Morning Show" on Thursday. "We had a great date but then it was getting too big (and) we didn't want a big wedding. Then we said, 'OK, we don't want it too small'... We've been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year."

Braxton didn't offer up any further details but made it clear the nuptials wouldn't be a quick and simple affair.

"He (Williams) said, 'OK, let's do the drive through', and I'm like, 'We are not doing a drive through. I'm not ordering fries after we get married, babe'."

Toni has been married once before - she and singer/producer Keri Lewis, the father of her two kids, divorced in 2013.

Ironically, Toni just dropped a new single titled "Do It," which is blowing up on the radio in the United States.