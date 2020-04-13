AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Toni Braxton Aims To Marry Birdman This Year, Damn The Pandemic

AllHipHop Staff

Toni Braxton says she will be married to Birdman this year, even though a global shutdown is taking place because of the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Toni Braxton is committed to becoming Mrs. Birdman this year, despite the coronavirus crisis.

The singer and rap mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams became engaged in 2018 after dating for two years, and now Toni has made it clear she's ready to jump back into marriage.

"We have been going back and forth on wedding dates," the 54-year-old Un-Break My Heart star told the "Rick & Sasha Morning Show" on Thursday. "We had a great date but then it was getting too big (and) we didn't want a big wedding. Then we said, 'OK, we don't want it too small'... We've been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year."

Braxton didn't offer up any further details but made it clear the nuptials wouldn't be a quick and simple affair.

"He (Williams) said, 'OK, let's do the drive through', and I'm like, 'We are not doing a drive through. I'm not ordering fries after we get married, babe'."

Toni has been married once before - she and singer/producer Keri Lewis, the father of her two kids, divorced in 2013.

Ironically, Toni just dropped a new single titled "Do It," which is blowing up on the radio in the United States.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

Deveondi

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Cardi B Responds To Critic Accusing Her Of Lying About $1 Million Fashion Nova Giveaway

The 27-year-old entertainer offers an explanation for why the winners have not gone public.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

jeanpaulroc

Beastie Boys Defend Asians From Racism

The Beastie Boys took to their social media to call out racist who are picking on Chinese people.

AllHipHop Staff

Rod Wave's 'Pray 4 Love' Becomes The Most-Streamed Album For The Week

The emerging southern Hip Hop artist lands in the Top 3 for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Holds Onto No. 1 For A Third Straight Week

The singer-songwriter pulls into a tie with Roddy Ricch for the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tory Lanez Addresses Low Sales Projections For 'The New Toronto 3'

The "Do the Most" performer has something to say about the possible numbers for his new project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)