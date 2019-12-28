Too $hort Beats Rape Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Too $hort's rape accuser has dropped her lawsuit against him.

Teana Louis sued him, claiming he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in Los Angeles between June and October of 2016.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff accused Too Short of forcing himself on her, demanding oral and vaginal sex and sodomy.

He claimed her allegations amounted to an extortion attempt.

In new court documents Louis has called off the suit.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney investigated the allegations but rejected the case, insisting there was not enough evidence against Too Short to suggest the intercourse was not consensual.