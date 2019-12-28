AllHipHop
Login

Too $hort Beats Rape Lawsuit

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Oakland legend Too $hort is in the clear over after being accused of sodomizing a woman.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Too $hort's rape accuser has dropped her lawsuit against him.

Teana Louis sued him, claiming he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in Los Angeles between June and October of 2016.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff accused Too Short of forcing himself on her, demanding oral and vaginal sex and sodomy.

He claimed her allegations amounted to an extortion attempt.

In new court documents Louis has called off the suit.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney investigated the allegations but rejected the case, insisting there was not enough evidence against Too Short to suggest the intercourse was not consensual.

Comments
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/drake_war_mp3_download
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedBuck needs to get himself together
Travis Scott Releases Cactus Jack Compilation Album 'JackBoys'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Second Woman Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Assault
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksThese bitches is tryin to get cake from Dame. I seriously doubt he tried to fuck the fat one and i find it interesting…
Vic Mensa: Rap Music Is Much To Blame For Juice WRLD's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/lil_wayne_sleepless_mp3
Kodak Black Compares Himself To Harriet Tubman
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksNIGGA PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The only running you doin is from the booty man and the toss salad man. Harriet Tubman?…
Watch Rich The Kid Propose To Tori Brixx
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
XXXTentacion's Mother Countersues "Look At Me!" Producer Jimmy Duval
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
20
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOnce Again For Those Who Think I'm Playing The Race Card: @Cuzdey, @Quitcryin "Nationally the American Civil Liberties…
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 69 Loses Again: Danish Rapper Wins Judgment
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Gemini4real
Gemini4realHe's a whole 🐀 and he deserves to be in there right where he is at he better hope he good when he get out smh