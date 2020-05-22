Top Dawg Boss Stunts On Everyone With New $11 Million Mansion

The man behind West Coast champion, Kendrick Lamar, just stunted crazily on the world with his most recent real estate acquisition.

(AllHipHop News) Anthony "Top Dawg Tiffith is what you can call one of Hip-Hop’s most successful rap stories.

Credited with discovering K-Dot, he took the lessons of West Coast labels like Ruthless and Death Row and made them better as the boss of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

He made the talent more diverse and moreover learned how to capitalize on brand building, touring, merchandising, and streaming in ways that the labels that laid the foundation for his success could not do.

Part of his cache is how beautifully he ties his street history with his newly reformed life.

He has some of the lessons he learned as an 80s gangster and developed an empire, that is ran on quality artistry and gives back. Tiffith has used his platform to support those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He is acutely connected to the COVID-19-related unemployment that has ravished California and was moved to go into his own pockets and pay the rent for 300 families from Watts who are hurting.

But he is also about serious investments.

According to Calabasas property records, Tiffith has recently expanded his real estate portfolio with a new $11 million, all-cash purchase mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills. The white-and-grey manor sets securely behind a set of cameras and gates. These are gates that are in addition to those of the gated community that he pays dues to.

The estate was designed by architect Jay Vanos and is a far cry from the place he grew up with, as he is sitting on 13,000 square feet of living space.