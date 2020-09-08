Top Rap Stars Pay Tribute To The Late Mac Miller

Tragically, Mac Miller died on this date two years ago.

(AllHipHop News) It has been two years since the Hip-Hop world lost Pittsburg spitter, Mac Miller, who died from a drug overdose.

Celebrity friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the “Circles” emcee.

The date was September 7th, 2018 when the world lost this young rapper, who had only lived 26 years but touched so many.

Stephen Andrew Walter, Ryan Michael Reavis, and Cameron James Pettit are accused of being involved in a conspiracy that ended with Mac Miller's death from a drug overdose.

Today, as the world reflects, the tragic pain felt by his demise is still present. This is evident by the hundreds of doves, praying hands and RIPs attributed to his name.

Thundercat posted: “You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose...The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today.” Janelle Monaé posted a heart under the loving tribute.

Other notes were left throughout the day.