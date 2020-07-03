Tori Brixx Robbed Of $100g's In Scary Home Invasion

Instagram model Tori Brixx was relieved of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and valuables, but at least she escaped with her life - again.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Rich The Kid's fiancee has fallen victim to another home invasion robbery.

Tori Brixx, who was previously attacked alongside her man by thieves who broke into their home demanding cash and jewelry two years ago, is one of several alleged victims of a home invasion earlier this week in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources reported she wasn't injured this time but has suffered severe financial losses after the perpetrators made off with more than $100,000 in property - including five purses.

Tori was staying at a rental house with 15 to 20 people when, sometime around midnight, six men wearing masks entered via a back door.

The suspects were armed, according to authorities, and demanded cash, jewelry, and phones.

Police chiefs are now looking for videos from around the area but no arrests have been made in the investigation so far.