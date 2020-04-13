AllHipHop
Tory Lanez Addresses Low Sales Projections For 'The New Toronto 3'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Do the Most" performer has something to say about the possible numbers for his new project.

(AllHipHop News) On Friday, Tory Lanez dropped his latest commercial mixtape titled The New Toronto 3 via Interscope Records. The body of work arrived after the rapper/singer became an Instagram Live sensation with his star-studded Quarantine Radio show.

Even with all the media attention from Quarantine Radio, HitsDailyDouble projects The New Toronto 3 to open with 55,000-65,000 first-week units. That range is a decline from the numbers brought in by Lanez's Chixtape 5 (83,000 units) just five months ago.

Some social media users apparently started criticizing the Canadian for the perceived low sales. The Sports Crave founder and Panoramic Records CEO Noah Miller defended Tory by tweeting about the entertainer's purported increase in Instagram followers, YouTube subscribers, and Spotify listeners over the last month. 

Lanez also addressed his critics. He wrote on Instagram:

I don’t know who this “Noah Miller” guy is ... but he speaking facts . Just for insight #TheNewToronto3 is a mixtape .. and those are my first day predictions which can fluctuate thru out the week .. when chixtape 5 dropped they projected 48-55k units .. it later that week had 90 MILLION streams and sold 86,000 units ... DOWNLOAD #TheNewToronto3 ON ALL PLATFORMS NOW ... love 🔥🔥🔥🔥😈🍾😈👏 it’s about good music . Not competition

