Tory Lanez And Amazon Music Donates 100,000 Diapers To Families Impacted By COVID-19

Tory Lanez has been making news with his Quarantine radio, getting crazy on The ‘Gram with all kinds of mayhem. But as the old adage says, you work hard, you play hard and you give back big. — Maybe that is not the saying, but it applies here.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez is not only one of the most successful artists of his generation, but he is coming into his own as a businessman and philanthropist.

One way he has married the two is with the launch of “Tory Lanez Dream City Fund’ in partnership with The Los Angeles Dream Center and Lanez’s The Dream Project.

To make it even more bananas, he enlisted Amazon Music to match his premier donation. Together they will donate 100,000 diapers to families in need.

According to reports, during the pandemic, there is a need for everyday resources such as diapers, especially sizes 4 to 6 at the Dream Center daily.

With only limited quantities of diaper donations, the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund will additionally cover meal distribution on-site through walk-ups and drive-thru at select Dream Center locations nationwide, home deliveries to the most vulnerable within the community including senior citizens, and at mobile food banks at community sites, like Nickerson Gardens and Skid Row.

And why not?

With the debut of his Quarantine Radio program on Instagram, the Canadian crooner has started an initiative that will support families by providing means and diapers for those impacted by the dreadful coronavirus global pandemic.

Quarantine Radio has broken records with views that have met epic (and historic) numbers.

But what do you do when you have this incredible degree of success? You give back.

It is just that simple, especially when you are clear where you come from. Not too long ago, Lanez remembers growing up with a family that understood the struggle. Giving back is a simple gesture to fans that he cares about.

The Dream City Project is founded with his father and aims to help inspire and mentor the youth/ The Dream Center, a charitable organization that provides support to struggling families, individuals, and communities is a perfect partner as they share a similar mission.