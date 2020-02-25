Tory Lanez Announces His Final Interscope Project 'New Toronto 3'

After dropping the fifth 'Chixtape' installment last year, Daystar is returning to another one of his music series.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez just finished a mini-tour in support of his 2019 album Chixtape 5. The Canadian rapper/singer is already set to let loose another project next month.

Lanez's upcoming New Toronto 3 will apparently be his last release via Interscope Records. He took to Twitter to make the announcement about his next music collection and his departure from the Universal Music Group-owned label.

He tweeted on Monday evening:

ITS OFFICIAL, NEW TORONTO 3 COMES OUT MARCH !!!! AND AS SOON AS YOU HEAR IT ... I HAVE OFFICIALLY FINISHED MY DEAL WITH INTERSCOPE ... ITS BEEN REAL... And it’s no bad blood with the label @Interscope... I HAD A 5 ALBUM DEAL ....I GAVE THEM 12 PROJECTS/ALBUMS if u include all the mixtapes with original music. I can OFFICIALLY go on record and say I exceeded that 5 ALBUM MARK... AND IM STILL JUST GETTING MY FEET IN THE WATER

The 27-year-old born Daystar Peterson went on to say that he hasn't really dropped the music he wanted to over the last four years. Peterson wrote, "I just freestyle’d sh*t and songs that WOULD GET YOU BY, up [until I] said f*ck it “I gotta [at least] go 60% or they gone start thinking I’m super trash then boom 'CHIXTAPE 5' but this should be fun tho."

Tory Lanez's discography includes the studio LPs I Told You (2016), Memories Don't Die (2018), Love Me Now? (2018), and Chixtape 5 (2019). He also has numerous mixtapes such as T.L 2 T.O (2009), Chixtape (2011), Lost Cause (2014), and The New Toronto (2015).