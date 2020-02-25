AllHipHop
Tory Lanez Announces His Final Interscope Project 'New Toronto 3'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

After dropping the fifth 'Chixtape' installment last year, Daystar is returning to another one of his music series.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez just finished a mini-tour in support of his 2019  album Chixtape 5. The Canadian rapper/singer is already set to let loose another project next month.

Lanez's upcoming New Toronto 3 will apparently be his last release via Interscope Records. He took to Twitter to make the announcement about his next music collection and his departure from the Universal Music Group-owned label.

He tweeted on Monday evening:

ITS OFFICIAL, NEW TORONTO 3 COMES OUT MARCH !!!! AND AS SOON AS YOU HEAR IT ... I HAVE OFFICIALLY FINISHED MY DEAL WITH INTERSCOPE ... ITS BEEN REAL... And it’s no bad blood with the label @Interscope... I HAD A 5 ALBUM DEAL ....I GAVE THEM 12 PROJECTS/ALBUMS if u include all the mixtapes with original music. I can OFFICIALLY go on record and say I exceeded that 5 ALBUM MARK... AND IM STILL JUST GETTING MY FEET IN THE WATER

The 27-year-old born Daystar Peterson went on to say that he hasn't really dropped the music he wanted to over the last four years. Peterson wrote, "I just freestyle’d sh*t and songs that WOULD GET YOU BY, up [until I] said f*ck it “I gotta [at least] go 60% or they gone start thinking I’m super trash then boom 'CHIXTAPE 5' but this should be fun tho."

Tory Lanez's discography includes the studio LPs I Told You (2016), Memories Don't Die (2018), Love Me Now? (2018), and Chixtape 5 (2019). He also has numerous mixtapes such as T.L 2 T.O (2009), Chixtape (2011), Lost Cause (2014), and The New Toronto (2015).

