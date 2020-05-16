Tory Lanez Announces New Distribution Deal And R&B Single "Temperature Rising"

Tory Lanez is out of his major-label deal, and he's back with new music and a new deal.

(AllHipHop News) Don’t sleep on Tory Lanez … he really is that next level type of artist. Think Stevie. Think James Brown. Think Jay.

Think of an artist who realizes that in order to really be the best in your space you have to willfully be the master of your destiny. Boss up and rough it out until you can floss it out.

That is exactly what he has done with his latest single. Lanez, outside of putting out Quarantine Radio, has dropped “Temperature Rising,” an R & B song that truly reflects where he is in life — right now.

“Temperature Rising” is slow and groovy heavy with promises that will surely get his female fans panties in a bunch— he sings “we’ve got all night girl; we can take it slowly.”

“I wanted to present a song that gave you the nostalgia of the real 90’s R & B classics,” said Lanez. Think his last Chixtape on steroids.

Yup … the GRAMMY-nominated artist is probably feeling really sexy with this joint. Especially, as this drops after he done copped his third #1 chart-topping rap album, Toronto 3.

If that is not doing it for Tory, it might be the fact that he has dropped this new project through a brand new partnership with Stem distribution platform.

Now Tory Lanez is flexing as an indie artist who can make more power plays on behalf of his career while receiving the lion share of his earnings as he shows the world his entrepreneur side.

More than the temperature is rising over in his camp, so is his stock! And we are here for it.