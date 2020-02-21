AllHipHop
Tory Lanez Brings Out Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, T-Pain & More At "Chixtape Live" Show In LA

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the Toronto representative share the stage with Hip Hop and R&B stars.

(AllHipHop News) Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez made it a point to collaborate with numerous other musicians on Chixtape 5. The 2019 album features contributions from prominent acts such as T-Pain ("Jerry Sprunger"), Snoop Dogg ("Beauty in the Benz"), and Chris Brown ("The Take").

Lanez continued to promote a collaborative mentality by bringing out several guests at his "Chixtape Live" concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh joined Tory on stage.

Tory Lanez & Friends

The "Chixtape Live" tour hits New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center on Saturday, February 22. Tory Lanez is also scheduled to perform in his hometown of Toronto on February 23.

Chixtape 5 debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart by collecting 83,000 first-week units. It became Lanez's fourth consecutive Top 5 entry and the highest-charting project of his career. The Interscope Records release also featured Jagged Edge, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, The-Dream, Mýa, Mario, Trey Songz, Ashanti, Lil Wayne, and Fabolous.

Photo Credit: Lyme Lite Media

