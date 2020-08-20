AllHipHop
Tory Lanez Could Face Assault Charge For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The LAPD is reportedly investigating the case.

(AllHipHop News) Daystar "Tory Lanez" Peterson was arrested on July 12 for carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle. The Canadian entertainer was allegedly involved in shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet that night, but he was not charged for supposedly harming the Texas-raised rapper.

According to new reports, Tory Lanez could be facing a felony assault charge for the incident. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is said to be reviewing the case after the D.A. requested the L.A. Police Department to further investigate the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion has not publicly confirmed the person that shot her in Hollywood Hills last month. However, the "Savage" hitmaker did address the matter in an Instagram post where Meg stated that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed" against her that was "done with the intention to physically" harm her.

This week, Megan also uploaded images of her injured feet following online rumors that she was lying about ever being shot. She wrote in the now-deleted IG caption, "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad? Why y'all upset that I can walk?"

