Tory Lanez Declares French Montana The Winner Of Their Instagram Live Hits Battle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Both competitors showed up with songs like Tory's "Say It" and French's "Unforgettable."

(AllHipHop News) As a large part of America continues to self-quarantine in their homes as a way to avoid contracting COVID-19 coronavirus, many celebrities have found part-time entertainment gigs on Instagram Live. However, very few people have made the transition as successfully as Tory Lanez.

The Canadian rapper/singer began hosting his own "Quarantine Radio" shows on IG with guests including DMX, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Timbaland, Drake, and many more. Last night, Tory hopped on IG Live alongside French Montana to take part in a battle of the hits.

The two Hip Hop stars went back and forth with a cuts from their respective discographies. French seemed to deliver the knockout blow when he pulled out his 7-time Platinum smash "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee. 

While playing the record, the NYC representative told his opponent, "Good night, my brother. I want to thank you for tonight's services." French later added, "Tory, I'm gonna stop you, bro. It's over."

Lanez eventually conceded that he took the "L" in the contest. He wrote on his own Instagram page, "WINNER!!!!!!!! I give my vote to @frenchmontana... I ain’t gone lie I knew my OG was gone win off time in the game alone... was mad fun !!! 😂😂 QUARANTINE RADIO COMES BACK THURSDAY [LET'S] GO!!!!!!!!"

