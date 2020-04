Tory Lanez Drops 'The New Toronto 3' Mixtape

The musician-turned-social media superstar recruited Lil Tjay and Mansa for the project.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez is back on Instagram Live, and he is also back with a new body of work. After being temporarily barred from the IG feature because some of his guests were displaying nudity, Lanez's popular Β Quarantine Radio was Β reborn on the platform. Β

On Thursday, the performer born Β Daystar Peterson posted:

TURN NOTIFICATIONS ON !!!THIS IS HISTORY IN THE MAKING !!!!S/O ADAM AND FADIA @ Instagram !!!! ITS LIT !!!!!! WE BACKKKK BABYYYYYYYYYYY QUARANTINE RADIO IN 20 MINUTES πŸ”₯πŸ”₯😈πŸ”₯😈πŸ”₯😈😈πŸ”₯πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ DEAD ASS SENT THEM #TheNewToronto3 !!!!!!! AND IT WORKED Β

A few hours later, Lanez officially let loose The New Toronto 3 to digital platforms. The commercial mixtape features Lil Tjay and Mansa. Production was provided by Lanez, Play Picasso, Supah Mario, Mansa, Don Cannon, HAYES, AraabMuzik, and more.

The New Toronto 3 comes just five months after Lanez dropped Β Chixtape 5. That album gave the Canadian singer/rapper the Β highest debut on the Billboard 200 of his career. Β Chixtape 5 opened at Β #2 on the chart with Β 83,000 first-week units.