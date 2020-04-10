Tory Lanez Drops 'The New Toronto 3' Mixtape

The musician-turned-social media superstar recruited Lil Tjay and Mansa for the project.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez is back on Instagram Live, and he is also back with a new body of work. After being temporarily barred from the IG feature because some of his guests were displaying nudity, Lanez's popular Quarantine Radio was reborn on the platform.

On Thursday, the performer born Daystar Peterson posted:

TURN NOTIFICATIONS ON !!!THIS IS HISTORY IN THE MAKING !!!!S/O ADAM AND FADIA @ Instagram !!!! ITS LIT !!!!!! WE BACKKKK BABYYYYYYYYYYY QUARANTINE RADIO IN 20 MINUTES 🔥🔥😈🔥😈🔥😈😈🔥👏🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 DEAD ASS SENT THEM #TheNewToronto3 !!!!!!! AND IT WORKED

A few hours later, Lanez officially let loose The New Toronto 3 to digital platforms. The commercial mixtape features Lil Tjay and Mansa. Production was provided by Lanez, Play Picasso, Supah Mario, Mansa, Don Cannon, HAYES, AraabMuzik, and more.

The New Toronto 3 comes just five months after Lanez dropped Chixtape 5. That album gave the Canadian singer/rapper the highest debut on the Billboard 200 of his career. Chixtape 5 opened at #2 on the chart with 83,000 first-week units.