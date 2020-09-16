Tory Lanez Ex-Bodyguard Weighs In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez's old bodyguard has come forward to give his opinion on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez’s former bodyguard opened up about the character of his old client, in the aftermath of the Megan thee Stallion shooting.

What is Zyir's take on the Canadian entertainer’s history with gender-based violence?

His boss would never.

The problem with his character assessment. In regards to this case is pretty simple: he wasn’t there and so he doesn’t know what actually happened.

Zyir was interviewed by Landon Buford on Instagram Live and he weighed in on the “Chixtape” rapper's current predicament.

Megan has accused Tory of being the one who squeezed off a few rounds and left her with gunshot wounds to her feet.

“Tory never reacted like how the media is portraying him to act. I’ve never seen him do that. I’ve never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I’ve never seen that," according to Zyir.

"Now a n##ga? Yes ... I have never ever seen Tory scream at a female. Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I’ve never seen him get mad or violent. I’ve never seen that part of him … He’s not the arguing type. I’ve never seen him argue.”

Zyir continued: “This is from my experience. I can’t speak on nothing that’s going on specific today with Megan Thee Stallion and all of that. I cannot speak on that, because I was not there, I was not present. All I can do is read the tabloids and see what everybody else says – I have no knowledge of that … His alter ego, Fargo – the Fargo I knew was nothing like that. He never argued. He never raised his voice. He never tried to get physical. Nothing.”

Zyir was not only a bodyguard but a friend beyond belief.

In this interview with Landon Buford, he also reveals he took a two-year gun charge on the rapper’s behalf in March of 2016.