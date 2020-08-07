AllHipHop
Tory Lanez Finally Addresses Claims He Shot Megan Thee Stallion

AllHipHop Staff

The Toronto rapper/singer issued a statement through his lawyer denying he was deported and addressing claims he shot Megan thee Stallion.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez' team has denied the Canadian rapper is facing deportation from the U.S. following his firearms arrest.

Tory was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle after police officers were called to a house party in the Hollywood Hills last month, at which his companion, fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot and required surgery.

Megan's fans set up a petition to deport the star from the U.S., which has gained more than 19,000 signatures, prompting the "Jerry Sprunger" hitmaker's team to deny he's being deported in a statement.

According to Tory's reps, he has hunkered down in Florida and is self-quarantining with his family.

Tory's reps also addressed the shooting, saying he is looking forward to "having the truth come to light" while wishing Megan Thee Stallion the best.

Tory Lanez was released after posting $35,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 13th.

Megan has also moved to end speculation over the incident, warning fans not to spread "fake stories" in an Instagram video and stating, "I didn't deserve to get shot."

She also said she wants to move on with her life, saying: "I'm not the type of person who can stay down for a long time. I don't like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don't last for long." 

