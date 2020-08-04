Tory Lanez Has Not Been Deported To Canada, According To Reports

Apparently, the 'Quarantine Radio' host is still in the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Rumors began circulating that Daystar "Tory Lanez" Peterson was sent back to Ontario, Canada following his arrest on July 12. The singer/rapper was allegedly involved in a violent incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured.

However, Hot 97 is reporting the news of Lanez being deported is inaccurate. The New York City-based radio station claims the 28-year-old performer is still in America.

"We spoke to some sources close to the matter to Lanez, who denied the allegations in the report, and said that Tory Lanez is doing well in the United States and has not been ordered to be deported," read a section of an article on Hot97.com.

Lanez has been accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet during an altercation in Hollywood Hills, California. The two Hip Hop stars were purportedly leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's home prior to the gunfire.

Megan did not publicly name Tory as the person that shot her, but the "Savage" hitmaker did say that she was the victim of someone that intentionally tried to physically harm her. Lanez was charged with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was released on bail.