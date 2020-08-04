AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tory Lanez Has Not Been Deported To Canada, According To Reports

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Apparently, the 'Quarantine Radio' host is still in the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Rumors began circulating that Daystar "Tory Lanez" Peterson was sent back to Ontario, Canada following his arrest on July 12. The singer/rapper was allegedly involved in a violent incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured.

However, Hot 97 is reporting the news of Lanez being deported is inaccurate. The New York City-based radio station claims the 28-year-old performer is still in America.

"We spoke to some sources close to the matter to Lanez, who denied the allegations in the report, and said that Tory Lanez is doing well in the United States and has not been ordered to be deported," read a section of an article on Hot97.com.

Lanez has been accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet during an altercation in Hollywood Hills, California. The two Hip Hop stars were purportedly leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's home prior to the gunfire.

Megan did not publicly name Tory as the person that shot her, but the "Savage" hitmaker did say that she was the victim of someone that intentionally tried to physically harm her. Lanez was charged with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was released on bail.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Lil Yachty Reacts To His "Bayang" TikTok Video Going Viral

The 'Lil Boat 3' creator tweets his thoughts about the online attention.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Detroit Pistons To J. Cole: Hit Us Up For That Tryout

Master P provided the voiceover for Puma's "The Dreamer" ad with Cole.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Announces 'Wap" Single Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Trap Selena and Hot Girl Meg link up for an internet-breaking track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cops Wanted Pop Smoke To Snitch But He Refused, According To Lawyer

More information has come out about an investigation targeting Pop Smoke over a stolen Rolls-Royce.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Leaked Bodycam Footage Of George Floyd's Death Sparks More Outrage

Someone leaked bodycam footage of two of the officers who were on the scene when George Floyd died, and it shows how brutal the officers treated him.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Chooses Spiritual Advisor As His Vice-President

The billionaire rapper chose one of his spiritual advisors as his second in command as he petitions to get on the Arkansas ballot.

Kershaw St. Jawnson