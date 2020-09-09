Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Shooting Megan The Stallion On Being "Too Drunk"

The Canadian rapper/singer allegedly offered the Houston Hottie a mea culpa.

(AllHipHop News) Online chatter and speculation surrounding the Megan The Stallion/Tory Lanez incident mostly died down after Megan publicly named Tory as the person that shot her in the foot. New supposed information about the situation is being leaked once again, and it will likely reignite the conversation on social media.

TMZ claimed to have seen a text message exchange between Megan and Tory that took place around 15 hours after the violent encounter on July 12 in Hollywood Hills, California. According to the celebrity gossip outlet, Lanez expressed remorse for what took place that night.

The website reports:

[Tory Lanez] wrote, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart." His only explanation for the violence ... "I was just too drunk." In the text, Tory never references "shooting" or a gun, but it is clear he did something he regrets. In his words, "None the less s**t should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible." And, he repeats ... "Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk."

Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was arrested at the scene for possession of a concealed weapon and later released on $35,000 bail. The Los Angeles Police Department is said to be investigating the matter. The Canadian musician could face a felony assault charge directly connected to the alleged shooting.