AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Shooting Megan The Stallion On Being "Too Drunk"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Canadian rapper/singer allegedly offered the Houston Hottie a mea culpa.

(AllHipHop News) Online chatter and speculation surrounding the Megan The Stallion/Tory Lanez incident mostly died down after Megan publicly named Tory as the person that shot her in the foot. New supposed information about the situation is being leaked once again, and it will likely reignite the conversation on social media.

TMZ claimed to have seen a text message exchange between Megan and Tory that took place around 15 hours after the violent encounter on July 12 in Hollywood Hills, California. According to the celebrity gossip outlet, Lanez expressed remorse for what took place that night.

The website reports:

[Tory Lanez] wrote, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart." His only explanation for the violence ... "I was just too drunk." In the text, Tory never references "shooting" or a gun, but it is clear he did something he regrets. In his words, "None the less s**t should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible." And, he repeats ... "Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk."

Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was arrested at the scene for possession of a concealed weapon and later released on $35,000 bail. The Los Angeles Police Department is said to be investigating the matter. The Canadian musician could face a felony assault charge directly connected to the alleged shooting.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' Album Projected To Debut At No. 1

With Tekashi's numbers decreasing, the G.O.O.D. Music emcee is now set to score another chart-topper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Top Rap Stars Pay Tribute To The Late Mac Miller

Tragically, Mac Miller died on this date two years ago.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

The R&B/Soul icons are taking the series old school.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tonny Pham

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Drop Dramatically

Several of his rap foes clown the rainbow-haired troll.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Check Out The Travis Scott/McDonald's Merch Collection & Commercial

The Houston-raised rapper has a signature order at participating restaurants across the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Must Stay Behind Bars Despite Prison Beating; Tupac's Step-Dad's Case Cited

A judge has ruled R. Kelly is too dangerous to be put back on the streets, even though he was severely beaten by a gang member in prison.

GrouchyGreg

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Continue To Drop

The projections for Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' have increased.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Sean Talks Recruiting Eminem, Royce Da 5'9" & Other Detroit Artists For "Friday Night Cypher"

The nearly 10-minute track also features Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, and Sada Baby.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Cool Dude

Video Director Sues In Attempt To Get Rare Tupac Footage

A director who worked with Tupac Shakur claims he had a handshake agreement that makes him the rightful owner of some rare footage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson