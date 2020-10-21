Tory Lanez Responds To Allegations He Abused & Stalked An Ex-Girlfriend

(AllHipHop News)
Last night, Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was on social media trying to defend himself against the criminal charges that claim he was involved in shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12. The Daystar album creator also had to fend off rumors that he abused another woman in a previous relationship.
Lanez hosted an Instagram Live session overnight where he suggested Megan was lying about him being the person that shot her while also insisting he has never been violent to any woman. Following that IG broadcast, past allegations of Lanez being physically, verbally, and emotionally abusive to an ex-girlfriend began circulating online again. He was also accused of stalking the woman after she left him.
Tory Lanez has been an abusive p############ for years. He used to beat the s### out of his girlfriend Bri back in the day. The poor girl had to flee Canada & he had ppl follow her. Typical b#### behavior. pic.twitter.com/MNp67E5iNN
— Harvesting The American Dollar (@IBareMySoul2You) August 21, 2020
The Shade Room uploaded a screenshot of an article from four years ago that featured the headline: “Tory Lanez Ex Speaks Up About Their Abusive Relationship!” Plus, the celebrity gossip blog posted alleged phone records and text messages that appeared to show Lanez harassing an individual. One text read, “I’m a leave you alone but don’t make me get the slightest idea u dealin w another n####.”
Lanez then jumped into The Shade Room‘s comment section to respond to the accusations of abuse. The Canadian rapper/singer wrote, “Lmao… On my dead mother and on my child, I have never met, seen, spoke to, or KNOW this person.” As of press time, the text messages have not been confirmed to be real.
This suspected history of violence against women could likely be relevant in Lanez’s pending legal case stemming from the July 12 incident with Megan Thee Stallion. The 28-year-old performer is facing 22 years and 8 months in a California state prison if he is convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.