Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion, Reports Say

AllHipHop Staff

A new report from Page Six alleges Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion after a dispute on Sunday morning, according to recent reports.

The source told the New York Post's Page Six that Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper/singer, fired shots inside of a vehicle after Megan Thee Stallion attempted to leave. The report also says that there is video footage of the incident and the police officers are presently investigating.

Another report suggests that it is possible that some of the video taken has not yet been submitted to the authorities. The investigators are looking into this and are looking to prove a case against someone, but they are not yet said if that person of interest is Tory Lanez.

On Saturday night, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was hanging out with Kylie Jenner and the 27-year-old Tory Lanez. Reports say, she and her girlfriend were party hopping and we are about to head out. Police reports say that shots were fired in a Hollywood Hills home around 4:30 Sunday morning.

Tory Lanez has posted $35,000 in bail and was released around 10 AM. He is slated to appear in court on October 13.

Tory Lanez has seemingly professed his innocence in social media saying that he did not and would not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. But he did say that he was present.

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she was shot and did not sustain wounds from broken glass as initially reported.

Here is some of the reaction of social media.

