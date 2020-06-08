AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tory Lanez & Spectacular Smith Clash Online Over Pretty Ricky Samples

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh catches a few stray shots for his $50 donation to #BLM protestors.

(AllHipHop News) Akon was met with shaking heads and raised eyebrows when he announced he is working on a new version of "Locked Up" with known government informer and agent of chaos Tekashi 6ix9ine. Tory Lanez offered a more light-hearted critique of the potential collaboration.

"So what y’all telling me is .... Akon gave the #LockedUpRemix/SAMPLE to someone else!?!?? And not me?!???? 😂😭😂😂😭...... I’m going back to bed man Loudly crying face😭🤦🏽‍♂️," tweeted Lanez. Akon replied, "Hahaha!!! LMAO 😂😂. I need you to get out of bed for part 3."

While Akon took Tory Lanez's comment in jest, Spectacular Smith had a more serious reaction. The Pretty Ricky affiliate went on The Shade Room's Instagram page to address the situation. Spectacular posted, "@torylanez you should have just stole it like Grind On Me and Your Body. Why stop now..... Just keep it 2 Virgils."

Spectacular was referring to Lanez sampling Pretty Ricky's "Grind On Me" for "Slow Grind" off Chixtape 4 and the group's "Your Body" for "Yessirr" off Chixtape 5. Lanez jumped into The Shade Room to write, "Keeping it 2 Virgils ..... that’s crazyyy 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣."

The Toronto rapper/singer later took to his Instagram Story to claim that he bought the rights to remake the Pretty Ricky records. Lanez wrote, "But I guess you weren't apart of that conversation 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣 go stare in someone eyes and rub on someone thighs and leave me outta this one."

Spectacular added yet another comment directed at Tory. He replied "Ever since you got that new hairline, you been acting different. Stop with the 🧢. Last time I checked, I owned my own masters. What type of bootleg business you running. You acting like Virgil not keeping it 2 Virgils 🤣🤣🤣."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Gives Fiery Speech, Lil Baby Ludacris Support HBCU Students

T.I. made an appearance at HBCU rally over the weekend to keep students motivated in the wake of racially-motivated police violence around the country.

Mike Winslow

by

afronaija

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Shows Artist Vision Board For New Vamp Life Record Label

Dipset co-founder Jim Jones has launched a brand new venture with a mission to discover new talent.

Mike Winslow

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Truthislight

TV One To Air 'The Beat Don't Stop' Documentary About DC's Go-Go Music

#DontMuteDC

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

ESPN’s The Undefeated Presents RZA's 'Be Like Water' Music Video

Watch the Sharon Matthews-directed clip that pays homage to an entertainment legend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan & Russell Westbrook At "Compton Peace Walk" Protest

K. Dot and NBA players show support for anti-racist demonstrations.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Terry Crews Doubles Down On "Black Supremacy" Rhetoric After Facing Backlash

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star does not like being called a coon or Uncle Tom.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jordan Brand Commits $100M to Social Justice

Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand makes a financial commitment to a much-needed change in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Maria Myraine

by

KenVester

Run The Jewels Earn Highest-Charting Album With 'RTJ4'

Killer Mike and El-P's free project still collected sales units.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill Drops Banger To Support Black Lives Matter

Meek Mill has offered up an Anthem for the black lives matter movement with his new song "Otherside Of America."

AllHipHop Staff