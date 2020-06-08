Tory Lanez & Spectacular Smith Clash Online Over Pretty Ricky Samples

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh catches a few stray shots for his $50 donation to #BLM protestors.

(AllHipHop News) Akon was met with shaking heads and raised eyebrows when he announced he is working on a new version of "Locked Up" with known government informer and agent of chaos Tekashi 6ix9ine. Tory Lanez offered a more light-hearted critique of the potential collaboration.

"So what y’all telling me is .... Akon gave the #LockedUpRemix/SAMPLE to someone else!?!?? And not me?!???? 😂😭😂😂😭...... I’m going back to bed man Loudly crying face😭🤦🏽‍♂️," tweeted Lanez. Akon replied, "Hahaha!!! LMAO 😂😂. I need you to get out of bed for part 3."

While Akon took Tory Lanez's comment in jest, Spectacular Smith had a more serious reaction. The Pretty Ricky affiliate went on The Shade Room's Instagram page to address the situation. Spectacular posted, "@torylanez you should have just stole it like Grind On Me and Your Body. Why stop now..... Just keep it 2 Virgils."

Spectacular was referring to Lanez sampling Pretty Ricky's "Grind On Me" for "Slow Grind" off Chixtape 4 and the group's "Your Body" for "Yessirr" off Chixtape 5. Lanez jumped into The Shade Room to write, "Keeping it 2 Virgils ..... that’s crazyyy 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣."

The Toronto rapper/singer later took to his Instagram Story to claim that he bought the rights to remake the Pretty Ricky records. Lanez wrote, "But I guess you weren't apart of that conversation 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣 go stare in someone eyes and rub on someone thighs and leave me outta this one."

Spectacular added yet another comment directed at Tory. He replied "Ever since you got that new hairline, you been acting different. Stop with the 🧢. Last time I checked, I owned my own masters. What type of bootleg business you running. You acting like Virgil not keeping it 2 Virgils 🤣🤣🤣."