Tory Lanez Vows To Start Community Centers Around The World

(AllHipHop News)) While singer/ rapper Tory Lanez is getting ready to release yet another musical offering in April called, New Toronto 3, he is also ready to birth another project:

Might we say this will be an even more important and ambitious project than anything he has ever created.

The Chixtape emcee took to his social media to muse out loud about social responsibility and his visionary mission to give back.

He took to Twitter to say:

“Mark my words .... I’m going to make a foundation and a chain of places like “Boys and Girls club” all around the world . For kids in less fortunate situations, that loss family members to the system or to the grave ..and kids that are quote on quote “going down the wrong path.”

Raised in a religious family, Tory Lanez understood the basic principles of charity and sharing.

As one of six children, he almost had no choice. According to an interview with Hard Knock TV, Tory revealed that growing up so repressed and the loss of his mother at the age of 11 years old, added to a rebellious frustration that only the “freedom” of writing rhymes could offer.

Now he is on a mission to fulfill his desire to create a sanctuary for other young people who are in the same boat as he was.

The same way we are anticipating new music…we are awaiting this move into philanthropy. That’s when Tory Lanez will really get to wear the crown that so many people wanna give him.